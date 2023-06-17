Governor Gladkov: a fire broke out in a boiler room on the roof of a house in Belgorod

The authorities of Belgorod called the preliminary cause of the fire in an elite apartment building. He wrote about it in his Telegram-channel regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

According to preliminary data, the fire originated in a boiler room located on the roof. Fire crews are on site.

A fire on the roof of a multi-storey building in the elite LCD “Slavyansky” on Svyato-Troitsky Boulevard in Belgorod was previously reported.

On Friday, June 16, a fire broke out at the Bel-Pol enterprise in the village of Krasnikovo, Kursk Region. More than 40 people and 10 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire. Footage of the explosion has circulated online. The Governor of the Kursk region Roman Starovoit called the attack of the drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) the cause of the fire at the factory.