About 44 percent of Muscovites are immune to coronavirus, which is a fairly high figure. The deputy mayor of the capital for social development Anastasia Rakova told about this in an interview. RIA News…

According to her, the city authorities regularly measure the level of population immunity. “On average, 43-44 percent of Muscovites have antibodies G,” Rakova said. She noted that such a high enough figure would allow the capital to live “an almost normal life with minimal restrictions.”

Anastasia Rakova also named the number of Muscovites vaccinated with the first component of the vaccine, it has reached almost one million people, of which 80 percent have already been vaccinated with the second component.

Earlier, RBC, citing several informed sources, said that the Moscow mayor’s office may lift restrictions on mass events until May 9. According to them, the city authorities plan to announce this in the twentieth of April, but the final decision will be made based on the epidemiological situation.

