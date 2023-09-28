“Go home and you will find the body of my wife and my son”: the note found on Martino Benzi

The authorities who intervened at the Michel retirement home yesterday morning in Alessandria found a note on him Martino Benzi. The man, in short, directed the authorities towards his house, where they found the bodies of his wife and 17-year-old son.

A floor which, apparently, Martino Benzi had developed and studied perfectly. A gesture which, however, still cannot be explained at the moment.

Alexandria yesterday morning it remained completely shocked in discovering what was done by an apparently peaceful man, with a job, a house and a family. All elements that did not even remotely allow us to imagine what actually happened, a triple murder and a suicide.

Around 10.30am the 67-year-old showed up, as he did every day, at the Michel retirement home of Piazza Divina Provvidenza to visit his mother-in-law, Mrs. Carla Schiffi, 78 years old. Or at least that’s what the nuns who run the facility thought.

The man then took his mother-in-law into the courtyard, where he with a knife he stabbed her to death. Immediately afterwards, in the same place and with the same weapon, Benzi cut his throat and also died in a few moments.

Martino Benzi’s note

Having intervened on site, the authorities carried out i reliefs and ascertained the identities of the corpses. Soon after they have tried in vain to contact the family of the man responsible for the massacre.

In fact, the wife had not shown up for work and the son had not gone to school.

In the meantime, during the inspection of Martino Benzi’s corpse, a note was found, in which the man asked whoever found him to go to his house. There they would found the bodies of his wife and son. And so it actually was.

Investigations are now underway. It is not excluded that Benzi left other writingsperhaps right in his home, in which he could have explained the reasons that led him to carry out such a brutal, tragic act.

Huge it shock throughout the city. No one, especially those who knew the family and lived near them, can explain how a tragedy of this magnitude could have happened.