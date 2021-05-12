Information about a possible accomplice of Ilnaz Galyaviev, who organized the shooting at school No. 175 in Kazan, appeared due to panic. Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan Leyla Fazleeva stated this at a press conference, Kazan Reporter reports.

According to Fazleeva, there is no doubt that Galyaviev acted alone: ​​the school was equipped with CCTV cameras, and the recordings were analyzed. “The cameras recorded all the actions of the person. He was alone. Why did you mention two? Including because the process was characterized by panic, ”she explained the secret of the appearance of the shooter’s accomplice.

At the same time, the representative of the local authorities noted that part of the information on the case will not be disclosed in the interests of the investigation.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 11, at gymnasium No. 175 on Faizi Street in Kazan. Initially, it was reported that two young men participated in the attack: they entered the educational institution with weapons and began to shoot. According to the first version, one of the shooters, 19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviev, jumped out of the window and was detained, the second was allegedly liquidated by the security forces.

Later, law enforcement officers also detained the alleged accomplice of the shooters – 41-year-old Ramil M. At the same time, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) denied information about two participants in the armed attack on the school.