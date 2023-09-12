The sinkhole next to the Kandinsky building, in Viña del Mar (Chile), this September 11, in an image spread on social networks. José Veas (EFE)

A new sinkhole in the Valparaíso region, specifically in the city of Viña del Mar, in the Concón dune field, has forced the authorities to evacuate three buildings: two towers in Miramar and Santorini Norte, affecting more than 200 people. It happened at 10:50 p.m. on Sunday due to the landslides caused by the frontal system that affected the central area of ​​Chile over the weekend. The emergency occurs less than a month after another building on the site, the Kandinsky, was uninhabited due to a risk of collapse.

“This rain event is of an extraordinary nature: eight millimeters fell in 30 minutes and that is something that happens once every 10 years,” reported the presidential delegate of the Valparaíso region, Sofía González. The mayor of Viña del Mar, Macarena Ripamonti, a member of the Democratic Revolution (RD) formation of the ruling left, announced that the municipality will order the Municipal Works Directorate to declare the Montemar building uninhabitable.

Regarding the new landslide, the regional ministerial secretary of Public Works of Valparaíso, Danilo Riquelme, explained: “The problem is that these extraordinary rains caused the water channel to go through different places, look for different paths and that generated a new collapse”. Carabineros quickly went to the scene and confirmed the situation: “Indeed, the sinkhole expanded, leaving a truck from the construction company that was carrying out repair work buried and, in addition, a container about to fall into the sea through the ravine.”

The new landslide once again puts the construction of housing complexes on dunes in the spotlight. “As a Government, we are interested in knowing what happened or what allowed it to be built in this way in this place (…) All of this is going to be part of an investigation that will be carried out once the emergency is over.” said the presidential delegate of the Valparaíso region. Mayor Ripamonti added: “We are gathering all the information to add it to the investigation we already have, and attach it to the judicial actions that we are going to undertake regarding the care of the environment and its impact.”

On August 22, when the first sinkhole occurred that led to the evacuation of the Kandinsky building, the head of the municipality also referred to the imminent investigation: “This is a work that clearly has a problem, whether it is execution or overload. “This will have to be defined in a technical investigation, but in any case this is basically a responsibility of the State through the Ministry of Public Works.” Previously, the Yarur Bascuñán Foundation and the Pro-Defense Corporation of the Historical and Cultural Heritage of Viña del Mar, together with other local organizations, have demanded that the mayor of Viña del Mar sue the construction company in charge of the work for the damage caused to the dunes.

After the first landslide, the Ministry of Public Works (MOP) began mitigation work to prevent the sinkhole from continuing to widen, installing a temporary collector. However, it failed to channel the rains and collapsed after the weekend’s rainfall estimated at 43.5 millimeters of water fall, according to information from the Chilean Navy.

In a press conference, the Minister of Public Works, Jessica López, pointed out that the work on the first sinkhole is scheduled for eight months: “We hope not to take longer than that, but we have to consider that now we have to solve two sinkholes,” the company stated. portfolio manager.