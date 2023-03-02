The head of the administration of the Kireevsky district Tskhovrebov confirmed the explosion in the Tula region

Igor Tskhovrebov, head of the administration of the Kireevsky district, confirmed the explosion in the Tula region. His words convey TASS.

According to authorities, no one was hurt in the incident. The unified duty dispatching service (EDDS) of the district clarified that the place of emergency is located at a distance of about one kilometer from residential buildings, no damage was recorded.

The EDDS noted that investigators, representatives of the prosecutor’s office and other departments are working at the scene, emphasizing that the crater from the explosion is not very large.

The distance from the Tula region to Moscow is about 200 kilometers.

The explosion in the Russian region became known on the afternoon of Thursday, March 2. Then Baza wrote that the incident happened near Molodezhnaya Street, the windows of local residents shook from the blast wave. Later, a funnel half a meter deep was found in the forest.

The footage from the scene of the explosion shows that the explosion occurred near a forest belt on the outskirts of the settlement. The snow around its epicenter is strewn with ash.