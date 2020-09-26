Local authorities commented on reports of an explosion at a plant near Moscow – the incident did not occur in Lyubertsy, but on the territory of a car service in Dzerzhinsky. On Saturday, September 26, reports RIA News…

According to the information of the administration in Lyubertsy near Moscow, two containers “jerked” near the car service. At the same time, the Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that there was a fire in a metal change house and a container with garbage.

The fire was localized. Its area was 119 square meters. “There are no threats of crossing fire, no fatalities,” the Emergencies Ministry added.

Earlier it was reported that a powerful explosion thundered at a plant in the city of Lyubertsy near Moscow. According to eyewitnesses, on the territory of the enterprise producing sodium hypochlorite, there were several cotton at once.