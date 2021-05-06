The Ministry of Nature of Russia announced that there are no restrictions for citizens on the free collection of mushrooms, wild berries, birch sap and nuts for their own needs. A message about this appeared on the official website departments.

The reason for the clarification was the information that appeared in several Russian media about new restrictions on the collection of forest products. In particular, it was argued that soon citizens will be able to collect chanterelles, russula, boletus and mushrooms only with a hat diameter of one and a half centimeters, and white, aspen and boletus mushrooms with a hat diameter of no more than 2.5 centimeters.

“There are no such provisions in any orders of the Federal Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment,” the Ministry of Natural Resources said. The authorities also indicated that the right of citizens to use forest lands and their gifts for their own needs is enshrined in the current legislation and will remain unchanged.

“A number of regions have their own local procedures for the procurement of wild plants by citizens, which are established by the laws of the subjects themselves. But these are isolated cases and they do not work for the whole of Russia, ”the ministry said.

Earlier, residents of Russia were offered to eat plant buds because of the presence of beneficial resins and vitamin C. An exception to this rule was trees growing near roads and within cities.