The issue of restricting entry to Moscow from other regions due to the increase in the incidence of coronavirus was not raised. This was stated by the first deputy chief of staff of the mayor and the city government, head of the department of trade and services of the capital, Alexei Nemeryuk, with reference to the broadcast of the radio station “Echo of Moscow” reports Interfax…

“So far, this issue is not being considered,” he explained, answering a question about the imposition by the authorities of bans on entry to the capital from neighboring regions due to the worsening epidemiological situation.

Earlier, the Moscow Department of Health spoke about the deaths from coronavirus in the city in March. According to the Mosgorzdrav, in just this month, 13,061 people died in Moscow, of which 2,898 citizens died from the coronavirus. In 2231 cases, COVID-19 became the main cause of death, in 390 cases it was concomitant, and in 277 cases the coronavirus had a significant impact on the development of the underlying disease and its fatal complications.

On April 29, the capital’s Rospotrebnadzor said that the epidemiological situation with coronavirus in Moscow is tense, and the incidence exceeds the national average.