The closure of shops and cafes in the center of Moscow during unauthorized actions on January 31 is advisory in nature. This question in the interview RIA News clarified the head of the Moscow Department of Trade and Services Alexei Nemeryuk.

“We can strictly prohibit the sale of alcohol and drinks in glass containers … And we recommend closing,” he said.

Nemeryuk stressed that the management of a number of shopping centers located in the center of the capital – GUM, TSUM, Detsky Mir, Okhotny Ryad – independently decided to temporarily close them, and “there is nothing supernatural in this.” He stated that there was no special meeting with representatives of catering enterprises.

On January 29, it became known that the Moscow authorities decided to limit the sale of alcohol and beverages in glass containers in the city center on January 31 from 09:00 to 23:00.

In Russia, new unauthorized actions are planned in support of Alexei Navalny, who was arrested on January 18 on charges of repeated violations of the conditions for observing the probationary period in the Yves Rocher case. The Prosecutor General’s Office warned those who wish to take part in these actions about criminal liability in case of provocations.

Protests took place in several cities in Russia and several other countries on January 23. As a result, the Investigative Committee opened dozens of criminal cases. The bulk of investigations are carried out under the article “Use of violence against a government official.”