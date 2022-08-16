To receive the title of “Mother Heroine”, due to women who have given birth to more than 10 children, it is necessary that all of them are alive, and the youngest is one year old. This was reported to RIA Novosti by Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Social Policy.

Another important condition is that the mother must raise all the children, Bessarab emphasized. She noted that it is additionally necessary to consider the issue of sharing this title with her father.

The parliamentarian is sure that benefits will be provided along with the title.

Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to return the title of “Mother Heroine” to the Russian Federation on August 15. The awarded mother will receive a one-time monetary incentive in the amount of 1 million rubles.

The initiative to restore the title was put forward by the chairman of the Association of Large Families of Moscow, Natalya Karpovich, at the end of May.

Before that, on July 18, the President of the Russian Federation called for paying special attention to the availability of kindergartens in new quarters. We are talking primarily about areas with new buildings, where the need for such infrastructure was not taken care of in time.

In June, the head of state also instructed to study the possibility of early assignment of an old-age pension to fathers of many children. The report to the head of state must be submitted by October 1 of the current year.

On June 17, at SPIEF, Putin instructed the government to take drastic measures to support families with children. According to him, the future of Russia is families with two, three and more children. In April, less than 100 thousand children were born in the Russian Federation, which is 13% less than in 2020.