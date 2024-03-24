Governor Razvozhaev: air defense systems shot down ten missiles over Sevastopol

Ten missiles were shot down over Sevastopol during a night shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The city governor, Mikhail Razvozhaev, announced this in his Telegram.

He also called the incident the most massive attack in recent times.

The governor clarified that four people were injured as a result – they suffered cut wounds and shrapnel wounds. A 65-year-old local resident did not survive after a rocket fragment hit the end of a house on Yalta Street.

Razvozhaev asked Sevastopol residents not to approach parts of downed missiles found in the city and to report such finds to emergency services. “Well, those who posted videos of work [средств противовоздушной обороны], which has already flown through the ukropublik, is already being calculated by the authorities. This is criminally punishable,” he recalled.

Earlier it became known that in the area of ​​Shcherbaka Street in Sevastopol, a child received a shrapnel wound. Debris also fell in the area of ​​Industrialnaya Street.