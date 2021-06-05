The authorities are thinking about limiting the operation of foreign taxi services in Russia, since they act to the detriment of Russian companies. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Finance Maksut Shadayev and State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein, reports RBC.

“We see and we cannot but be alarmed by the emerging growth of expansionist actions on the part of other states in this segment. (…) Despite the freedom of the market, the state must first of all support its developers, manufacturers, and its industry, ”Khinshtein said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

First of all, we are talking about Chinese services, the parliamentarian explained. According to him, it is necessary to think over mechanisms that will protect the market from foreign expansion. “It is clear that their main advantage today is prices,” the deputy noted.

Shadayev clarified that one of the domestic companies has already addressed this issue to the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS).

In the summer of last year, the Chinese taxi aggregator DiDi, which is called the “Chinese Uber”, started working in the Russian Federation. The service is available in Kazan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Vladimir, Izhevsk, Yoshkar-Ola, Kursk, Lipetsk, Naberezhnye Chelny, Orenburg, Penza, Ryazan, Tambov, Tver, Tula and Cheboksary. The company has not yet been represented in the capital.

In March, the company announced plans to significantly expand its presence in the country: the DiDi taxi will become available in 100 cities.