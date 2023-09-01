Eleonora Zaffaina was traveling on her beetle, which crashed into a rock face due to causes yet to be clarified

A tragic road accident occurred late yesterday evening, Thursday 31 August, in Segusino, in the province of Treviso. A car crashed into a rock face and crumpled in on itself. He was driving Eleonora Zaffaina, a 48-year-old from Caerano di San Marco, who lost her life practically instantly. She is investigating the cause of the accident.

A very serious road accident occurred late yesterday evening, Thursday 31 August, at Segusinoa small town in the province of Treviso.

It was around 11pm when a Gray Volkswagen Beetle crashed into one rock near Via Europa. The impact was very violent and a motorist who was passing by at the time immediately understood the seriousness of the situation and immediately called for help.

They arrived on site promptly rescuers of 118 on board ambulances ei Fire fighters.

Credit: Firefighters

The latter, after having made the vehicle safe and making sure that there was no danger of fire, proceeded to extract the woman who was in the car.

The sanitary workers then had the opportunity to evaluate the conditions of the motorist, which unfortunately she already was deadprobably on the spot.

The causes of Eleonora Zaffaina’s accident

Credit: Firefighters

Eleonora Zaffaina was traveling alone in the car. The woman had only 48 years old and lived at Caerano di San Marcoanother small town in the province of Treviso.

Authorities cordoned off the area and removed his car from the road. They also carried out all the reliefs appropriate, with the aim of clarifying the causes of the accident. Accident that did not see other cars involved.

As hypotheses there are the fell asleepa sickness accused by Eleonora while driving, or the crossing of a wild animal sudden.

