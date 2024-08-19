The Ministry of Construction is going to increase the market price of a square meter of housing by two percent

The Ministry of Construction has proposed raising the average market price per square meter of total housing area by two percent in 76 Russian regions in the fourth quarter of 2024. The fact that the authorities are going to raise prices for it is written in the draft of the corresponding order, published on the federal portal draft regulatory acts.

The highest values ​​are proposed by the authorities for the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (233.8 thousand rubles, the figure remained unchanged compared to the third quarter of 2024), the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug (179.4 thousand rubles), Moscow (almost 178 thousand rubles, plus 3.63 percent). In turn, the lowest figures were determined for Ingushetia (56.5 thousand rubles), Kabardino-Balkaria (61.9 thousand rubles), Kalmykia (73.2 thousand rubles).

Standards for the cost per square meter are necessary for calculating social payments under state programs and purchasing housing for resettlement from emergency housing. Last time, the Ministry of Construction increased the figure by 12 percent, to 109 thousand rubles.