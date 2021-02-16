Moscow is planning to limit the growth of building density. This follows from the draft strategy for the development of the construction industry until 2035, which Izvestia got acquainted with. They want to implement the plan by, for example, limiting the number of storeys in buildings. We also need to develop high-speed highways and road networks, and create modern jobs outside the city.

The draft strategy for the development of the construction industry and housing and communal services in Russia until 2035 was developed by the Ministry of Construction, market participants made their proposals to it at the request of the Ministry. The Ministry of Construction told Izvestia that the document is being worked out. The proposals included in the draft require detailed consideration in order to form a unified vision of the development of the industry, the department specified.

“It is planned to include in the city planning documents of the capital mandatory requirements for the height and density of buildings depending on the area,” said Irina Bulgakova, President of the National Housing Congress, Chairman of the Expert Council of the State Duma Committee on Housing Policy and Housing and Utilities.

For a comfortable life, the population density should not exceed 450 people per hectare, or 25 thousand square meters. m of housing on the same area, said Andrey Kolochinsky, managing partner of VectorStroyFinance. Today, in some districts of the capital (for example, Maryino), this rate is almost twice exceeded, he said.

Development is being compacted, among other things, due to the appearance of high-rise buildings. Over the past 5-7 years, the number of housing with a height of more than 40 floors in Moscow has tripled, said Andrei Kolochinsky.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

No towers: authorities are discussing limiting the building density in Moscow