There are cases of rabbit plague in North Rhine-Westphalia – and that is what the authorities are now concerned about. Even people can get infected.

Düsseldorf – A dead rabbit is currently keeping the authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia on their toes. Because the death of the does not go back to natural circumstances, but to the so-called rabbit plague – also tularemia. Humans can also get the disease, but fortunately this infection is still a long way from being explosive as a coronavirus.

As reported, for example, by the Coesfeld District Hunters Association, the disease was found in a dead rabbit. As the association also reports, this is a reportable disease and “increased attention is required in the surrounding areas”.

Rabbit plague in North Rhine-Westphalia: Beware of dead rabbits or hares

What is known about the disease? Among other things, the State Investigation Office of Rhineland-Palatinate writes in an article about rabbit plague: “Tularemia is a plague-like infectious disease of numerous animal species, usually associated with swelling of the lymph nodes, which often causes blood poisoning in rodents (” rabbit plague “) and is transmissible to humans”. So extreme caution is required for people too.

Since the disease can also be transmitted via insects, caution is advised. The District Hunters Association writes: “Please use rubber gloves and, if possible, wear a face mask. A person’s illness with tularemia can be life threatening ”.

Rabbit plague in NRW: also watch out for dogs

The plague usually leads to death in hares and rabbits, but less often in humans. In humans, according to the State Investigation Office, the general symptoms are usually fever, malaise or muscle pain, although the clinical picture can also differ. Immediate treatment is important. A “person-to-person transmission is not known,” writes the State Investigation Office also.

Since dogs can also get the disease and pass it on to humans, dog owners should also be careful. Like among other things spiegel.de writes, dog owners are required to wash their paws or snouts after coming into contact with dead hares or rabbits.

Bernhard Richter, the chairman of the district hunters’ association in Düsseldorf and Mettmann said the picture: “The rabbit plague is not to be underestimated. In the past few years, people have become infected again and again. That is why you should keep your dog on a leash and, above all, not touch the hares and their young, which look dead ”.

