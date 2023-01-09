“Kommersant”: the government approved a large-scale program to repair Russian Railways infrastructure for ₽7.6 trillion

The Russian government approved a large-scale program to repair the Russian Railways infrastructure, the costs in 2023-2035 will amount to about 7.6 trillion rubles. Writes about it “Kommersant”.

The plan provides for a major overhaul in 2023-2035 of 82.2 thousand kilometers of railway track, more than half of which will go to the North-Western test site. It is also planned to reconstruct more than four thousand artificial structures.

Investments, taking into account the costs of 2022, but excluding investments in track equipment, are estimated at 6.6 trillion rubles. From 2023, and taking into account track equipment, this figure will amount to 7.6 trillion rubles. JSC Russian Railways confirmed to the publication that the program had been approved by the authorities.

Earlier, the Ministry of Transport of Russia promised to return to consideration of the idea of ​​launching accelerated trains from Moscow to Kazan and to the south of the country. First of all, the Moscow-St. Petersburg route, as well as the sections Moscow, Vladimir and Kazan, are being discussed.