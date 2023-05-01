Governor Bogomaz: an explosive device went off on railway tracks in the Bryansk region

The derailment of a freight train in the Bryansk region occurred as a result of an unidentified explosive device. This was announced by the head of the region Alexander Bogomaz in Telegram.

The governor specified that the incident occurred in the Unecha district on the 136th kilometer of the Bryansk-Unecha railway. According to him, there were no casualties as a result of the incident. Traffic on the site has been suspended, operational services are working.

The fact that a train of 60 wagons loaded with oil products and lumber derailed in the Russian region bordering Ukraine became known on Monday, May 1. According to Baza, approximately 7-8 wagons are currently lying on their sides, and a fire broke out at the site.