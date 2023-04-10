The issue of transferring 132.7 thousand houses in Tyva, the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Khakassia and Buryatia from coal heating to electricity is being worked out. Only the reconstruction of the network infrastructure in these four regions will require about 40 billion rubles. Such estimates are indicated in the materials of the meeting of the State Council Commission on Energy, which was held at the end of March. Izvestia got acquainted with the document.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak instructed the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economic Development to prepare a draft government decree on measures to support such refurbishment by April 26, according to the minutes of the meeting from the official (Izvestia has it).

We can talk about subsidies for territorial grid organizations (TSO), as well as reimbursement of consumers’ costs for technical connection, the document says.

The transition of the private sector to electric heating is considered as one of the possible measures to implement the Clean Air federal project in order to reduce harmful emissions into the atmosphere, Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Snikkars explained to Izvestia.

Such an initiative comes from the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, they offer their technical solutions to reduce indicators, and the Ministry of Energy assesses its feasibility from the point of view of developing the region’s energy sector, he added. For example, the authorities of Buryatia offered to transfer the private sector of Ulan-Ude to electric heating. Earlier, the Irkutsk region and Transbaikalia also came out with similar initiatives, the deputy minister said.

