The Region is on maximum alert after the Autonomous Community and the Government Delegation activated the protection and security plans in response to the notice from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) of a DANA that can cause heavy rainfall since last midnight. Both administrations ask citizens to exercise caution.

The territorial delegate of Aemet, Juan Esteban Palenzuela, told LA VERDAD that the effects of the storm will depend on the areas and hours of the day. He specified that the highest rainfall is expected in the southern fringe of the Region (Guadalentín Valley, Mazarrón and Campo de Cartagena), where the orange alert has been declared. Meteorology was evaluating whether this alert was extended to Vega del Segura and areas of the municipality of Murcia. With the data available at 8:00 p.m. yesterday, the Aemet estimated that this episode will not have the intensity of the DANA in 2019 a priori. It pointed out, however, that there may be problems in the usual and already identified areas, especially where there are boulevards

From Meteored, on the other hand, they indicated the possible formation “of one or several mesoscal convective systems” that could give rise to an episode of torrential rains and hailstorms.

The Community activated the flood plan and mobilized more firefighters; the Delegation also put all its troops on alert

The Aemet yesterday extended the warning for rain to orange in a good part of the Region, with an accumulated precipitation in one hour of up to 30 liters per square meter. The warning was active throughout the day in the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca and Águilas, and in the Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón. In these areas, the accumulated precipitation yesterday would amount to 60 liters per square meter in 12 hours. In Vega del Segura it will be 25 liters. Likewise, the yellow warning will be maintained due to rain in the Northwest and the Altiplano during today’s day, with an accumulated amount of 20 liters in one hour.

drop in temperatures



The Aemet national spokesman stressed that the weather will be adverse this week, especially in the southeast half, where DANA will leave very heavy rains and temperatures up to 10 degrees Celsius colder than normal. He explained that this intense episode almost at the gates of summer is unusual. This Tuesday, the DANA will be located in the Gulf of Cádiz and humid winds will reach the Mediterranean façade, which will affect Almería, the Region of Murcia and Alicante. They will be accompanied by hail.

activated devices



For tomorrow, the spokesman pointed out that the unstable weather will continue with widely distributed showers and storms, which may again be strong in the central and southern area of ​​the Valencian Community, in the Region of Murcia and in eastern Andalusia.

The Aemet anticipates that the intensity of the DANA of 2019 will not be reached, although it fears that there will be problems in the usual areas

The regional government activated the Inunmur Plan against flooding at midnight on Sunday, as announced by President López Miras yesterday, after an emergency meeting to analyze the situation at the headquarters of the Fire Fighting Consortium.

From 112 the Government Delegation was contacted to inform all the town halls and notify them of the forecast of heavy rains and localized storms. After the meeting, the counselor Juan María Vázquez said that “the number of active firefighters has been reinforced in this pre-emergency phase, as well as the number of forestry brigades, to intervene if necessary.” As far as possible, “we ask that you avoid travel,” he stressed.

Related News



The delegate of the Government, Caridad Rives, summoned officials and State technicians yesterday to coordinate possible actions, among them, the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS), the State Highway Demarcation, the territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency, the Head of Traffic and Civil Protection; as well as commanders of the National Police and Civil Guard. Everyone is on alert. Rives also asked citizens to take extreme precautions and avoid traveling by road as much as possible.