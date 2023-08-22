The Ministry of Energy acknowledged the problems with the supply of gasoline to the Russian regions

The problem with the supply of fuel to the south of Russia really exists, it is connected with the high workload of the railways during the tourist season. Thus, the Ministry of Energy reacted to reports of the disappearance of gasoline and diesel fuel at gas stations in a number of regions, reports RIA News.

The department recommended that oil companies independently find opportunities to supply and contain small-scale wholesale prices for diesel fuel in the agricultural regions of the country. For their part, the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Agriculture are also trying to solve the problem of providing agricultural producers with fuel at regional oil depots.

In particular, agreements were reached with Russian Railways and oil companies on the targeted solution of problems, the priority was the supply of fuel to farmers during the harvest and sowing of winter crops.

The disappearance of gasoline and diesel fuel at individual gas stations in many regions of the country was reported by Izvestia. The interlocutors of the publication indicated that difficulties are observed in the Astrakhan, Saratov, Samara, Ryazan, Rostov, Novosibirsk and Volgograd regions, in the Khabarovsk Territory, in the republics of Crimea and Kalmykia.

Director General of Mosregiongaz LLC German Kolotov explained that the problems in the south of the country are associated with an increase in the delivery time of goods, which, in turn, is associated with an overload of the railway network, and it arose due to the reorientation of coal exports. Dmitry Gusev, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Reliable Partner Association (association of producers and sellers of energy resources), attributed the shortage to repairs at oil refineries (refineries).

Earlier, the authorities of Kalmykia announced interruptions in gasoline. The Ministry of Economy and Trade of the republic explained the situation by repairing oil refineries, which reduced their vacation, and asked the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) to prevent price increases.

In recent months, stock prices for fuel have been growing sharply in Russia, historical records at the St. Petersburg International Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange (SPIMEX) have been set for many days in a row. Commenting on the situation, the authorities pointed out that trading on the stock exchange is not reflected in retail prices. At present, the relevant departments are looking for ways to ease the pressure on prices, including limiting the export of petroleum products.