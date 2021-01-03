Mobiles on the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in Tiananmen Square. Getty Images

The pandemic also attacks democracy and public liberties. Not directly, but thanks to the poor performance of governments in established democracies and their opportunistic use by authoritarian rulers to assert their power. It is not a novelty. The global fight against terrorism has been brazenly exploited by all authoritarian regimes, from Russia to China, to tighten the noose on even the most peaceful opposition with the excuse of preventing attacks.

A year after the Wuhan outbreak, democracy has continued to recede in the world. The opinion of the United Nations and the monitoring organizations on the evolution of human rights is openly worrying. Almost half of democracies have implemented measures to combat the pandemic described as “illegal, disproportionate, undefined or unnecessary” by the Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, an intergovernmental body funded by the EU. In the case of authoritarian countries, this type of excessive measures reaches 90%, among which are the suspension of electoral calls or the concentration of power in the Executive.

The contrast, almost always exaggerated or manipulated, between the chaos of the management of the pandemic by democratic societies and the apparent positive result of a party dictatorship such as the People’s Republic of China is not alien to this negative balance. The challenge for liberal democracies is precisely overcoming the pandemic without diminishing the rule of law, with respect for public liberties and especially freedom of expression. The worst disease that the virus could develop would be the subjection of open societies to a regime of social control that would end the division of powers and freedoms, until democracy was reduced to a mere bureaucratic procedure. This authoritarian virus is already installed in much of the planet and hence it is essential to prevent the virus from spreading its contagion as well.