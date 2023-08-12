In the new history textbook for grades 5-9, the view of the Russian Empire will be revised. On Friday, August 11, the author of the manual, historian Alexander Chubaryan, told Izvestia,

“One of the very significant issues is a new approach to the definition of the word “empire,” he said.

The historian noted that when compiling textbooks, it is important to understand the individual view of world history for each individual state. Chubaryan stressed that this primarily concerns the CIS countries.

“All the empires in the world have been overseas territories. And there was a common space. Therefore, when they (modern CIS countries. – Ed.) were part of Russia, they were objectively included in this common economic space. They, as it were, became one with Russia, ”the scientist explained.

The author of the new manual explained that he considers it extremely important to show that the Russian Empire had a number of significant differences from the classical image of colonialism, such as, for example, the British Empire.

Earlier, on August 11, it became known that Russia was preparing an additional manual on military history for teachers in grades 5-11. Also, the paragraph “Minsk agreements – what was it” was added to the new textbook on the history of Russia for eleventh graders.

The day before, on August 10, Izvestia showed the process of printing new history textbooks for high school students. An order for printing books was received in early August, and the first batch went for shipment a few days ago.

Before that, on August 7, Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation, Chairman of the Russian Military Historical Society Vladimir Medinsky, during the presentation of a new history textbook, noted that the sections on the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and 2000s of Russia’s development have been completely rewritten .

In June, Russian Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov said new history textbooks would reflect recent changes in the country’s territorial makeup. They will add materials on the events of the modern history of the state, including the course of a special military operation.