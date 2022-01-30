A dancer and choreographer from Yakutia, Sergo Sidorov, told Izvestia how he and his comrades came up with a dance in two days and shot a video at minus 50 to participate in Chris Brown’s challenge to perform a freestyle dance to his track.

“We prepared for one and a half or two days. We learned the choreography, but we didn’t work it out well, because everything was in a hurry with us. Then we decided to make a video. I gathered everyone, the whole team of guys. There were five of us: four dancers and our videographer,” he said.

Sergo explained that for dancers, young people and even the older generation, Chris Brown is an idol. Even his mom knows about him. And Sergo admired his talent from childhood.

“Always, when we went to my grandmother in the summer, the guys played on the street there, and I waited for the clips of Chris Brown and Bruno Mars by the TV. The desire was wild to dance, sing and be creative. Therefore, while scrolling through the Instagram feed, we came across a post where Chris Brown posted information about The iFFY Challenge. We strongly wanted to take part in it. We rented a hall, learned choreography. A lot of team work has been done, ”Sidorov explained his zeal.

He added that he wanted to show the national Yakut and northern flavor. At the same time, the shooting was very modest. The team went to a snowy field at minus 50 degrees, rented dogs – one of the symbols of the northern region, and began filming.

“There, you can dance for about five minutes and immediately all the limbs hurt. Once they danced and immediately ran to the nearest building to warm up, then they went back to dance. So we shot two takes and chose from there, ”he continued the story.

Sergo admitted that it was not easy to find a second location where the shooting took place. The team looked for places with an abundance of neon light. But it was impossible to find the right place right away. I had to try, and the place was discovered spontaneously.

Singer and actor Chris Brown launched the iFFY-Challenge on social media on January 20. He invited those who wished to perform a freestyle dance to his track iFFY. Yakut dancers led by Sergo Sidorov filmed a video and posted it on Instagram on January 29. Brown posted the video to his account a few hours later.