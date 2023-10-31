The author of a Telegram channel that called for unrest in Dagestan created a clone of it

The administrator of the blocked Telegram channel “Morning Dagestan” created a clone of it with a similar name. A source in law enforcement agencies reported this to Lenta.ru.

The first posts in the new channel appeared on the night of October 30th. At the time of publication of the news, more than 2.5 thousand people had already joined the community. The resource administrator asks new subscribers to spread the word about the resumption of their work and promises to return to the previous format in the coming days.

Earlier on October 30, Telegram founder Pavel Durov blocked channels in the messenger that called for unrest in Dagestan. In particular, Durov published a screenshot of a message from the Morning Dagestan community, which published calls to take to the streets.

A day earlier, on October 29, hundreds of people broke into the Makhachkala airport and started riots on its territory. The protesters demanded the expulsion of Jews who had flown from Israel. As a result, 20 people were injured.

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the unrest was provoked, among other things, by the hands of Ukrainian and Western intelligence services.