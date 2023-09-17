Pakhmutova’s husband, author of the song “Cowards Don’t Play Hockey” Nikolai Dobronravov, has died.

USSR State Prize laureate, poet Nikolai Dobronravov has died. About it reports “Express newspaper”.

One of the most famous Soviet and Russian songwriters was 94 years old. The cause of death was illness.

Nikolai Dobronravov is the author of many popular songs, including “Nadezhda”, “Bird of Happiness”, “A Coward Doesn’t Play Hockey” and others. He was married to composer Alexandra Pakhmutova.

In 2020, Alexandra Pakhmutova and Dobronravov were hospitalized with coronavirus. Then a close friend of their family said that they tolerated the disease normally.