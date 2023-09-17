The author of the song “Cowards Don’t Play Hockey,” Pakhmutova’s husband, Nikolai Dobronravov, has died.

USSR State Prize laureate, poet Nikolai Dobronravov has died. This was reported by Express Gazeta, and singer Nikolai Baskov confirmed it.

One of the most famous Soviet and Russian songwriters was 94 years old. The cause of death was given as a long and prolonged illness.

Muse of Dobronravova

Dobronravov was married to composer Alexandra Pakhmutova, who wrote melodies for his poems.

Answering a question about family happiness, Dobronravov remembered Quote from The Little Prince: “Loving is not looking at each other. To love means to look in one direction.”

On his 90th birthday Dobronravov admittedthat he and his wife are bored with leading a calm and honorable existence. “My wife and I are always at work, composing. You get real pleasure from life only when you are doing what you love!” – he said.

Chronicler of the country

Dobronravov’s texts glorified work and professions that were romantic for citizens of the USSR, such as a pilot or a geologist. It happened that the customer was the government. So, he and his wife were sent to the Bratsk Hydroelectric Power Station and instructed to write a song “worthy of our guys” by January 31, 1962. As a result, the cycle of songs “Taiga Stars” was born, the main thing in which thunders “The main thing, guys, is not to grow old in your heart!”.

Pakhmutova rememberedthat she and her husband were once called “upstairs” and asked to write a song about the first manned flight into space. The difficulty was that the composition had to be recorded before Gagarin was in orbit. As a result, she was born “Dawn of the Space Age”.

Songs like “And the Fight Continues Again!” “That’s the only way we’ll win!” and “Love, Komsomol and Spring,” although they were created by order of the authorities, are still performed by many musicians and covered with cover versions.

Songs about sports

A significant part of Dobronravov’s songs is dedicated to sports. It is worth remembering such masterpieces as “Heroes of Sports” And “Our Youth Team”. Together with Sergei Grebennikov, Dobronravov wrote a song “Coward does not play hockey”which became a symbol of the historical victory of the USSR in the hockey super series: 7:3 against the Canadian team.

The poet wrote the lyrics for the closing of the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow. By memory singer Lev Leshchenko, during the performance of the song “It’s getting quieter in the stands” Tears were visible in the eyes of many spectators. Before the final approval at the level of the Central Committee of the party, they decided: “Should Misha fly away or not? What will this symbolize? – the poet recalled with humor.

Nikolay Dobronravovsongwriter

For participation in the preparation of the film “Oh sport, you are the world!” dedicated to the 1980 Olympics. Dobronravov was awarded the USSR State Prize.