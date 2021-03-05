The author of shooting with a rifle against the facade of a pub, located in the San Ginés industrial estate, surrendered this Friday morning at the Sewer National Police station and admitted that it was he who was carrying the firearm. .

The agents were looking for him since last Wednesday, when he fired up to 15 shots that hit the door of the local warehouse. Investigators are also looking for another man allegedly involved in the shooting. The events occurred three days ago when, at around 8 pm, a fight broke out at the premises between several customers. One of them, a resident of the San José Obrero de Alcantarilla neighborhood, who according to several witnesses received numerous blows to the face, left the place and returned to the pub a few minutes later with a Cetme, an Army rifle.

The suspect emptied the magazine of the weapon by firing at the facade of the store of the establishment, without causing any injuries. Shortly after, he fled leaving the firearm lying in the street. The agents began an investigation, in which they viewed the images of the security cameras and collected testimonies from the witnesses of what happened.

At nine in the morning of this Friday, the suspect went to the Sewer National Police station, assisted by the lawyer Jorge Novella, and handed over four other firearms that he had in his possession. The detainee is scheduled to go to court this morning, accused of a crime of attempted murder and another of weapons storage. For their part, the agents continue to search for the second assumption involved in the events.