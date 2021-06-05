Anna Yaroshenko, the artist and author of the Olympics-80 prizes, was found three months after her death. This was reported by “Komsomolskaya Pravda” on Saturday, June 5, citing a law enforcement source.

The body of an 80-year-old Muscovite was discovered by her son, who came to make peace with his mother after a quarrel two years ago.

“Signs of violent death, as well as traces of entry into the apartment, were not found. It was preliminarily established that the body had been in the room for 2-3 months, ”the source said.

The exact causes of death are being established.

Anna Yaroshenko is a Soviet artist and jeweler, a member of the Union of Artists of the USSR. She made decorations for the Soviet films Ruslan and Lyudmila, Much Ado About Nothing. She also worked on the creation of sports prizes for the “Olympics-80” and emblems for the faculties of Moscow State University.

