Piura. Much of the success of Agua Marina is due to the stories of love and disappointment that the group transmitted through its original songs, which have marked a milestone in the history of Peruvian cumbia. Next, we will tell you who the composer of these popular songs is, according to the information collected by the content creator Diana Carolina, in her Tiktok account @Dchyala.

Much has been said about the brothers Quiroga Querevalu as founders of Agua Marina. But little is known about Eduardo Zapata Querevalu as a member, since the beginning of this group in 1976, since he served as second guitar and accompanied the choirs. However, his talent for capturing stories in music made him play a fundamental role in the group that will remain in posterity.

Agua Marina is one of the most successful cumbia groups in Peru. Photo: Marine Water

“Single mother that you go through life fighting, you have withered hands and a crying soul. Attach your son to your chest and speak sweetly to him and walk upright and in peace and raise your forehead”, is one of the master compositions of Eduardo Zapata, who also gave life to “Me gusta pensar en ti”, “Amiga”, “Llama de amor”, among others. Also, what few know about this successful composer awarded by Apdayc is that he also composed the song for Pope Francisco when he visited our Peru, which he called: “Oh, Francisco, good friend”.

This beloved character died last year, after suffering from the COVID-19 that left serious consequences in the heart. His departure caused deep sadness in his friends, family and cumbia lovers, who now remember him in every letter he composed with the inspiration that music gave him.

What is the origin of Agua Marina?

The famous musical group was born in theSechura provinceand it is popularly known as ‘The richest water in Peru’. this 2023turns 47 years old.

The group was founded in 1976 by the brothers José and Manuel Quiroga Querevalu in the aforementioned province. From a very young age they showed their inclination for music. In 1998, they had their first big hit with “Your love was a lie.” With this theme they began to play in theLima radios.

