At the age of 63, the author of the graffiti died with a kiss of the heads of the USSR and the GDR Brezhnev and Honecker on the Berlin Wall, known as the “Brotherly Kiss”. On the death of an artist in his TelegramThe channel was reported by journalist and literary critic Gleb Morev.

“Dmitry Vrubel has died,” the journalist wrote, accompanying the message with a photogravure of the most famous graffiti artist.

The graffiti artist created the composition “Lord, help me survive among this mortal love” in 1990. It is known that in 2009 the drawing was washed away from the surviving fragment of the wall, but later the artist was able to restore it. The image has become one of the most famous in Germany and in the world.

Dmitry Vrubel was born in Moscow on July 14, 1960. He studied at the Moscow State Pedagogical Institute at the Faculty of Art and Graphics. In 1990, he began to live in two countries – in Russia and in Germany.

