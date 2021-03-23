Image courtesy of the police, with no known date, of the perpetrator of the Boulder massacre. BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT / HAND / EFE

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold read one by one the names of the last 10 victims of gun violence in the United States, whose ages range from 20 to 65 and include a police officer. Herold also disclosed the identity of the shooter, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21 at a press conference. Alissa is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg and when he was discharged – expected this Tuesday – he would be transferred to Boulder prison. The motives that led the young man to provoke the massacre in a popular shopping center in the city of Boulder, in the state of Colorado, are unknown, according to the chief of police.

The attack in Boulder, this Monday, happened less than a week after on the 16th, another 21-year-old man killed eight people in several attacks in three massage parlors in Atlanta (Georgia). Both assaults are included in the figure of seven shootings that occurred last week in the United States, including three incidents that occurred on Saturday. Colorado has been the scene of two of the most serious mass shootings in the nation’s history. In 1999, two teenagers killed 12 classmates and a teacher at their high school before committing suicide in Columbine, Littleton. In 2012, a man armed to the teeth and dressed in military clothing broke into a cinema showing a Batman movie in the town of Aurora, leaving 12 victims. The shooter is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

US Vice President Kamala Harris made brief statements calling what happened in Boulder a “tragedy.” The president, Joe Biden, was expected to speak about the massacre around 1 in the afternoon local time on the East Coast of the US While this was happening, former President Barack Obama posted a statement on his Twitter account, anticipating the statements from his former number two and today at the forefront of the nation. Obama highlighted a paragraph of his long comment in which he said that it should not be possible that “a pandemic that happens once in a century is the only thing that has caused mass shootings to be reduced”, in reference to covid-19 and the fact that the country has lived in fear and confinement by a virus that has already left more than half a million dead in the country. “The time has come for all leaders to listen to the American people when they say enough is enough.”

Biden’s desire is well known for Congress to pass laws requiring accurate background checks for all gun sales and prohibiting the sale of assault rifles and high-capacity weaponry to the public. The question is how quickly and to what extent the Senate, in the hands of Democrats, can pass laws under the constant paralysis posed by the threat of filibusterism, the necessary 60 votes of reinforced majority to pass legislation instead of a simple majority of half. plus one (51 senators).

“The epidemic and gun violence call for legislation to control it,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Democrat. What happened in Boulder puts new pressure on the Democratic agenda for gun control. This Tuesday, the Senate had a session scheduled on the subject prior to what happened in Colorado. Once again the partisan division on such a controversial issue was clear. Democrats declared that “thoughts and prayers” were not enough to end such a plague. The Republicans were throwing in the face of the Democrats who talk about reforming the laws for the possession of firearms either.

