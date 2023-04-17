Obeya reveals to “Sky News Arabia” the scenes of the series, which sparked controversy on social media after it was shown at the beginning of Ramadan, recounting the most important challenges that faced the work team and the atmosphere of cooperation with the Syrian director Al-Laith Hajjo and the star Khaled Al-Nabawi, while responding to the criticism directed at “Risala”. the imam.”

Obeya told Sky News Arabia: “From the first moment, I was excited to join the series because it combines many attractions. It deals with the biography of an important personality such as Imam al-Shafi’i and returns to the historical period that witnessed his coming to Egypt and re-reading the scene and the political and social events at the time.” ‏

the biggest challenge

Obeya added to “Sky News Arabia”: “The biggest challenge everyone faced is the lack of time. We are talking about a huge work that requires tremendous preparations to maintain the quality of work and mastery in all the elements that appear in front of the audience, so the writing team played a great role in completing the project.” episodes within the agreed time

The author of “The Imam’s Message” refers to the abundant effort of the historical researcher Alaa Ezzat in searching for the biography of Imam Al-Shafi’i and checking the information used in the episodes of the series, noting to “Sky News Arabia” that the writing team was working on firm and solid foundations based on the continuous reviews that were made. took place during the execution of the work

In response to some criticism of the use of the Egyptian slang by the protagonists of the historical series, Obeya mentions: “The makers of the work settled on this matter after a wide discussion because the Egyptians and the people of Fustat spoke Coptic and a little of the classical language in that era. Our audience is Egyptian and Arab.”

Colloquialism in a historical series

And Obeya goes on to “Sky News Arabia”: “We set many rules in writing colloquialisms in the series. This required a double effort from the team during the implementation of the scenes, most notably not addressing common words in the current era and that some terms are derived from Coptic and Standard Arabic.” ‏

Some attacked the series after the spread of an image of the work of the character of Imam Al-Shafi’i, wearing glasses, and about that, Obayya says: “An dishonest war and a deliberate attempt to distort the experience because the image is from the scenes and was not used during filming. Some tried to make mistakes that do not exist to confuse the recipient, but the conscious audience did not. deceived.”

Obeya confirms to “Sky News Arabia” that the artist Khaled Al-Nabawi succeeded ably in evoking the personality of Imam Al-Shafi’i with his wide acting capabilities and his sincere involvement in reading many references, books and poems of the imam and his conscious discussion with the writing team about the information presented about the biography of the hero of the series.

Khaled al-Nabawi’s demands

And the author of “The Imam’s Message” added to “Sky News Arabia” website, “The Prophet added a lot to the work, especially the audience’s reception of the experience, and he was keen during the meetings that took place during the writing that the series be popular, reaching all classes, calling for the simplification of jurisprudential issues in dramatic scenes.” Attractive.

Obeya continues to “Sky News Arabia”: “I was also pleased to cooperate with the great director, Laith Hajjo, and the good space of understanding between us. It seemed clear that he focused completely on all the technical elements of the work and his broader vision of the project. During very fruitful discussions

The author of “The Imam’s Message” expresses his gratitude to the audience and specialized critics who captured the spirit that envelopes the work and that the series is not religious, but rather a historical one that intersects with the jurisprudential achievement of Imam Shafi’i during his stay in Egypt, referring to “Sky News Arabia” to his happiness with what specialists wrote about The accuracy of transferring the fustat and its architecture in this time period

And about his upcoming experiences, Obayya says at the end of his speech to “Sky News Arabia”: “The experience of the imam’s message prompted me to think about writing a new historical work to be shown in the coming Ramadan in the event that the capabilities are available to do so, and I am also working on writing a movie based on a literary novel and I will announce More details coming soon.”