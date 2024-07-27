Grey Zone Telegram Channel Administrator Dies in Mali

A war correspondent and author of the Grey Zone Telegram channel was killed in an attack by Tuareg militants in Mali. This was reported on his Telegram channel reported Political consultant Igor Dimitriev.

According to him, the Tuaregs set up an ambush in the north of the country. As a result of the attack, in addition to the war correspondent, several Wagner PMC fighters and servicemen of the Malian armed forces were killed.

He stressed that videos of killed and wounded soldiers, some of whom have European appearances, have already spread online.

The attack took place on the night of July 27-28. The Wagner PMC and the Malian army conducted an operation in the desert in the north of the country, where the Tuaregs, a nomadic people who claim to have their own state of Azawad on the territories of Mali, Niger, Algeria, Libya and Burkina Faso, were located.