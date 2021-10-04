The Swedish cartoonist Lars Vilks, who was under police protection after the threats received as a result of the publication of cartoons of Muhammad, died on Sunday in a traffic accident in Markaryd, as confirmed by his family to the local newspaper ‘Dagens Nyheter’.

The Swedish police have indicated in a statement that a police vehicle in which Vilks and two officers were traveling collided with a truck in the outskirts of Markaryd, after which they caught fire, an event that resulted in the death of the three occupants of the vehicle.

“A protected person and two agents of the Personal Protection Group in the South region were traveling in the police vehicle,” he pointed out, before noting that “at the moment it is not clear how the accident took place” and adding that “there is nothing suggesting someone else was involved. ‘

“The relatives of those involved have been informed. The truck driver has been evacuated by ambulance to a hospital, where he is receiving medical attention, “he stressed in his statement, published on his website.

Swedish Police Chief Anders Thornberg expressed his condolences to the victims’ families, while Regional Police Chief Carina Persson said that “the fact that the lives of the person whom he had to protect and those of two colleagues end in this tragedy is tremendously sad.

Vilks, 75, was living under police protection after receiving threats for a cartoon of a dog with Muhammad’s head published in 2007. Shortly after, Al Qaeda in Iraq (AQI) offered a reward of $ 100,000 (about 86,165 euros) for his murder.

The cartoonist was in a 2015 debate on freedom of expression in Copenhagen that was the target of an attack that resulted in the death of documentary filmmaker Finn Norgaard. The attacker later killed a synagogue guard, before losing his life in a clash with security forces.