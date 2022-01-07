In Moscow, at the age of 89, the author of “Song of the Crocodile Gena”, poet and writer Alexander Timofeevsky died. About what happened on the personal page in Facebook said film critic Sergei Kapkov.

“This Christmas morning, Alexander Pavlovich Timofeevsky passed away. He was not only a published and beloved poet by many, he was a real figure in animated films. He worked as an editor for “Soyuzmultfilm” and “Screen”, punching and defending other people’s scripts, writing his own, composing lyrics. “Let them run awkwardly” became the birthday anthem of every Soviet person. Surprisingly, it was this number within the “Song of the Year” concert for the first and perhaps the only time that was repeated as an encore during a television recording, so great was the success, “Kapkov wrote.

The film critic also remembered that for some time Timofeevsky was the artistic director of the Barrikady cinema, together with Vladimir Golovanov conducted a seminar for scriptwriters of animated films at the House of Cinema, performed with creative evenings, was an active member of the Soyuzmultfilm artistic council. “I remember his radio play House 7, Entrance 4, when I worked for Echo of Moscow. He could not live without work and communication. I even called from the hospital with the comment: “I just want to remind you that I am still there …” “- shared Kapkov.

The last public entry in Timofeevsky’s account in Facebook dated December 13 last year. Then he said that he was in the hospital, and in order to keep himself occupied, he shared poems from the collection “One hundred eighty lines and naive Hamlet.”

Earlier in Moscow, at the age of 71, the actor Mikhail Bychkov, known for his roles in the films “Pokrovskie Gates” and “Promised Heaven”, died.