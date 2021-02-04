Many times after a successful story, doubts arise for both the authors and the fans. Whats Next? There are some mangakas who are very clear about it, and do not think to dedicate themselves to it for a long time; while others have a series of projects waiting to come to life.

Perhaps the latter is the case of Koyoharu Gotouge, who after the overwhelming success of Kimetsu no yaiba both in Japan as in the rest of the world a completely different new manga is being proposed.

We learned this thanks to the launch of the novel by Kimetsu no yaiba in Japan, within which a couple of reflections by the author were included.

One of them just spoke of how you’ve been considering writing a sci-fi romantic comedy as one of your next projects.

Romance, sci-fi, and tons of laughter: That’s what the Kimetsu no Yaiba author would look for

In accordance with Anime News Network (via Comicbook) in this book there are several anecdotes about his love for old science fiction movies, especially those in which aliens appeared.

Gotouge he emphasized that he would like to be able to write something ‘that makes people laugh so much while they read it, that they develop abs of steel‘.

Obviously this is just a thought in the air, but if the inspiration and the idea are already there, maybe one day we will have in our hands a new manga from the creator of Kimetsu no yaibaOnly instead of facing terrifying demons, we can’t stop laughing over romantic entanglements.

What would you think of a story like this? Let us know in the comments.



