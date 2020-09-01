Blogger Amiran Sardarov, known online as the author of the “Khach’s Diary”, said that he moved to the United States and now lives in an apartment in Los Angeles, but is satisfied with his life, despite serious expenses. He announced this in an interview with the Che Cavo channel, published on Youtube…

“No matter how much you earn in Russia, here you are an unfortunate homeless person. This must be immediately accepted and somehow reconciled, “Sardarov noted, admitting that it is difficult to achieve a high standard of living in America. According to him, more than 400 thousand rubles a month are spent on real estate.

Sardarov noted that he gradually got used to life in the United States. He explained this step by the fact that during the time of self-isolation due to the coronavirus, he began to look at life differently.

“I realized that I was becoming devastated, I was losing meaning in life. Every time when I came here children’s emotions appeared, my eyes were burning, life was filled with colors, ”the blogger emphasized. He concluded that “now is the time to make the dream come true,” as soon it will be necessary to get married and start a family. According to him, after three weeks of living in the United States, he began to date a local girl and continues this relationship.

According to Forbes, Sardarov entered the top 10 highest paid stars of the Russian Internet in 2019. Over the past year, he earned about 38.8 million rubles. The blogger became famous thanks to his YouTube channel “Khach’s Diary”.

The US state of California is a popular destination for bloggers. Not only American bloggers are moving there, but also Internet celebrities from other countries. They also regularly come to the region to shoot joint projects and vlogs.