Gege Akutami, the author of Jujutsu Kaisen, has commented on the greatest influences on his work and these range from Fate Zero until Evangelion. So, of course, we have a lot of action and psychological mess.

However, We also see that the series that influenced him have a lot of work in terms of narrative nods. There are details that would allow us to recognize things that happened or could happen. And it seems that these types of constructions are what Akutami prefers. After that, fans have worried, because perhaps at the end of the story there will be more holes than they could bear.

The fans of Jujutsu Kaisen They can't help but comment that, in the end, the Fate universe is quite broad: there are light novels, manga, video games, films, among many other things in which every detail counts; andThis type of support – which you have Fate– the history of sorcerers does not have it, So if it carries the same dynamic, fans consider that they could be left with many open paths.

In addition to that, Gege Akutami commented that he loves Gilgamesh –and of course, he is one of the best constructed characters in Fate Zero and in Unlimited Bladeworks–; and the followers of his manga cannot underestimate the resemblance that the king of Uruk has with the king of curses.

“If we're talking about influence, Fate Zero is also quite important in Jujutsu Kaisen. I was also very influenced by the construction of the plot of Nasu Kinoko Sensei (TYPE MOON). However, it is a little different from Urobuchi Gen Sensei's original FATE ZERO. Really I love how they skip the explanation of the plot and terms, and I think it's great that in Evangelion, they build it for entertainment. It's like they're telling us to look it up if we don't understand it. My favorite character is Gilgamesh, and I was happy that in FATE ZERO he was stricter with people and was righteous“.

With this in mind, we can foresee a little the path it could take Jujutsu Kaisen to end; and let's say it's not the most positive thing. Let us remember that currently chapter 250 of the manga installment is ending The Culling Game arc; and things get darker and darker.

