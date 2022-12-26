The Ministry of Internal Affairs put Dmitry Davydov, the author of the project “20 Ideas for the Development of Russia”, on the wanted list

The Ministry of Internal Affairs put on the wanted list the author of the project “20 ideas for the development of Russia”, 41-year-old Dmitry Davydov (recognized by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation as a foreign agent). On Monday, December 26, reports MK.RU.

It is known that Davydov is a co-owner of the Olimp betting company. In the media, he is also called a Kazakh businessman.

The reason for declaring him on the criminal wanted list was an article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Details were not disclosed.

Earlier, Yekaterinburg expert on the Internet market, blogger and public figure Mikhail Klimarev was put on the wanted list under a criminal article. (recognized by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation as a foreign agent).