American writer George Martin, whose series of novels was used in the series Game of Thrones, began work on a theatrical production based on his works. Reported by CNBC.

Martin will write a script for the play, which will unfold around the events that took place 16 years before those depicted at the beginning of the series. It is noted that the premiere may take place on Broadway, Australia or the UK in 2023.

Previously, the author of “Game of Thrones” signed a contract with HBO. Sources said that the writer made an “eight-figure” deal, his contract is for five years. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Martin will be developing new programming for the channel and its HBO Max streaming platform.