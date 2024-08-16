Delicious in Dungeon It was already announced as the most consumed manga from its publisher Kadokawa, sales for the first half of the year (2024) surpassed Oshi no Ko and even to KonoSuba! However, you might be surprised to learn that author Ryōko Kui has little idea of ​​the outline of her own world, so to speak.

In a recent interview with the author, she was asked a couple of very specific questions because her work has very solid and particular pillars: food and TTRPGs. However, what she answered to the questions will surprise you.

Ryōko Kui, the author of Delicious in Dungeon He has already expressed on several occasions that he did not create Laios as autistic and that some references to his work are found in The Lord of the Rings, The Neverending Story and some games like Baldur’s Gate —the latter did inspire certain characters—, but she is not really immersed in this.

He also commented that he relied heavily on player manuals. Dungeons & Dragonsbut she’s not really a fan of it and she’s not a foodie either.what’s more, she herself is quite a picky eater, so it would be difficult for the dishes of Delicious in Dungeon they tempted her.

“He has never played Dungeons and Dragons […]. I didn’t even learn the word ‘TTRPG’ until I became an adult. […] But I’ve seen a lot about Dungeons and Dragons, so I bought the player’s guide and some of the related novels. So I have the knowledge to a certain extent, but I’ve never played a TTRPG.”

It’s surprising and at the same time it amazes us, after all the author uses her head quite a bit with the references she liked from other works. Now, her manga is a tremendous success in the industry, it is one of the most beautiful titles we have seen in years. And the author doesn’t even go beyond what it would seem she “should” do in view of the quality of her work. It’s impressive! Ryōko Kui is simply a marvel, as is Laios himself.

Delicious in Dungeon: What is it?

Delicious in Dungeon proposes a world with its own ecosystemIn a fantasy universe, dungeons begin to emerge that people must explore to keep the monsters at bay. However, they slowly become part of the same economy of the countries in which different races coexist.

The teams begin to descend into a particular dungeon, as whoever masters it could claim an underground kingdom, according to a prophecy. Laios and his team decide to explore for the sheer adventure of it.However, everything will get complicated when they reach a deep point and face the red dragon that devours the magician Falin who sacrifices herself so that her other companions can escape.

After that, Laios and half of the party decide to return to save her, and this is how they begin a journey “to the underworld”, although they are in trouble, in the end, they no longer have equipment or money, so they will choose to eat the monsters in the dungeon to survive their hasty journey.

Delicious in Dungeon was published in Enterbrain from 2014 to 2023.

