St. Petersburg resident Konashenok was detained in Pulkovo for controversial posts about Crocus

St. Petersburg police detained at Pulkovo airport the alleged author of controversial publications about the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, who was planning to leave Russia. reports about this RIA News with reference to the press service of the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall occurred on the evening of Friday, March 22. Four armed men burst into the building before a concert of the Picnic group and began shooting visitors. They fired in the hall and the concert hall itself, and then set it on fire and fled in a car. All the perpetrators of the terrorist attack were detained in the Bryansk region.