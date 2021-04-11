This cultural event is organized by the Department of Culture of the Molina de Segura City Council and coordinated by the journalist Lola Gracia THE TRUTH MURCIA Sunday, April 11, 2021, 10:55



Julia Navarro is the next guest in the ‘Writers in their ink’ cycle. The famous author of ‘best-sellers’ will attend an ‘online’ meeting with her readers next Thursday, at 5:15 pm. This cultural event is organized by the Department of Culture of the Molina de Segura City Council and coordinated by the journalist Lola Gracia.

Julia Navarro is one of the authors most in demand by the public from Moline throughout the 15 years that ‘Writers in their ink’ has been held. All the information about the meeting is on the website ‘agendamolina.es’. Navarro has dedicated more than 35 years of her life to journalism, although, having become a successful novelist, she no longer practices it. He started writing fiction late and “almost by chance.” ‘The Brotherhood of the Holy Shroud’ (2004) was his first novel.