In December 2019, the British supermodel Tamara Ecclestone, daughter of Formula 1 businessman Bernice Ecclestone, was the victim of a gang of thieves who took 25 million euros in jewelry while living in his mansion located on the exclusive Billionaires Row street.

The house was attacked after the celebrity published some photos enjoying her vacation in Lapland, a region of northern Europe that includes several countries in the sector, with her husband Jay Rutland and her daughter Sophia.

Definitely our lives will never be the same because now there is always worry

That’s the way it is, Jugoslav Jovanovic, Alessandro Maltese and Alessandro Donati, the authors of the theft, slipped through the back garden of the propertyvery close to the minor’s playhouse, and entered the residence valued at 70 million euros to remove all kinds of artifacts.

According to the official report of the authorities, that same day the criminals not only broke into the home of Tamara, 38, but they also broke into the home of the former soccer player and former Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, and the late owner of Leicester City FC, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Now, the ‘BBC’ agency has been able to collect information on the day of the events and has made a documentary narrating the unusual way in which those responsible were captured, because as seen on the tape, the process was able to go forward thanks to a photograph of the intimate parts of one of the thieves.

The authorities find those responsible

Ecclestone’s concern for the safety of his family is remarkable and he made it known to the world in the documentary: “Definitely our lives will never be the same because now there is always worrythere’s concern about the one thing I didn’t worry about was being safe in this house.”

“I was worried about so many other scenarios, so many other situations except this one,” he added.

On the night of the robbery, the security agent who was in the mansion went out to buy food for dinner, but he did not imagine that he was going to be the victim of a multi-million dollar robbery, reported the local media ‘The Sun’.

With no one to bar their way, the assailants entered and they opened the 57 rooms with a crowbar and ransacked absolutely every corner of the place.



Security cameras from the backyard of the mansion where the assailants entered. Photo: Who Stole Tamara Ecclestone’s Diamonds? /BBC This is how some of the doors of the property were at the time of the robbery. Photo: Who Stole Tamara Ecclestone’s Diamonds? /BBC Window through which the thieves entered. Photo: Who Stole Tamara Ecclestone’s Diamonds? /BBC Some of the jewelry that was stolen. Some reached a million euros in value. Photo: Who Stole Tamara Ecclestone’s Diamonds? /BBC

The guard finally found the delinquents hanging around the main room, but these They escaped at full speed and with 25 million euros in precious jewels and cash.

The only thing that could be done at that time was to watch the CCTV security cameras with the authorities and begin to discard the visible clues within the recordings.

One of the officers was able to observe that a taxi left the three suspects on one of the main roads in the sector and the follow-up began: investigators spoke with drivers of the more than 1,007 licensed taxis who had been in the area at the time of the events.

Just at the 1,004th attempt they found the person who had left the three thieves in the exclusive neighborhood. Terry, as it appears in the ‘BBC’ documentary for security reasons, He said he took the trio to the Hilton Hotel on Park Lane, a few blocks from the Ecclestone mansion.

the intimate photo

With Eclesstone’s belongings in hand, the security cameras of the sector known as ‘CCTV’ captured the bandits jumping into another taxi, which took them to Saint Mary Cray, west London, where they stayed at the TLK Apartments hotel. .

The detective on the case, Det Con Officer Thomas Grimshaw, entered the lodging and interviewed the owners of the place. There he found the main evidence of the investigation: an intimate photo of one of the suspects.



The hotel has a room service that works 24 hours a day and is requested through a cell phone number that is given to guests at the time of making the reservation. check in.

Jugoslav Jovanovic was sentenced to eleven years in prison. See also Women in the sights of muggings and robberies in Genoa: arrested two criminals who acted on stolen scooters Photo: Who Stole Tamara Ecclestone’s Diamonds? /BBC Alessandro Donati, 44, was sent to prison for 8 years and nine months Photo: Who Stole Tamara Ecclestone’s Diamonds? /BBC Alessandro Maltese was also sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison. Photo: Who Stole Tamara Ecclestone’s Diamonds? /BBC

However, as if they were teenagers, one of the robbers took advantage of the number to Send a photograph of his genitals. The receptionist, seeing the grotesque image, blocked the contact and saved it as ‘weird’.

“Once I knew about this, I felt like we had identified the right group of people,” Grimshaw said in the documentary.

With the number of the offender, the Police were able to track the location of the device and find the whereabouts of the suspect. Like little, Jugoslav Jovanovic, one of the assailants, paid for the accommodation with his personal credit cardso it was yet another piece of evidence that helped prosecute him.

Thus, Jugoslav Jovanovic, Alessandro Maltese and Alessandro Donati were immediately arrested and sent to prison to serve a sentence of eleven and eight years, respectively.

