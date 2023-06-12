The American writer Elizabeth Gilbert, known for having published in 2006 the bestseller Eat Pray Loveof which a successful film was made, announced on Monday on his Twitter account that he is delaying the publication of his new novel due to the rejection generated in Ukraine, as it is set in Russia.

Last week Gilbert had announced the publication of his new book The snow forest (which can be translated as the snow forest), set in Russia in the mid-20th century and starring a group of hermits who decide to leave society and settle in the depths of Siberia, in order to protect nature from the advances of industrialization and resist the government Soviet.

The book was expected to see the light of day in February 2024, roughly two years after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on Penguin Random House’s Riverhead Books imprint, but that will no longer be the case. “During the weekend I have received a huge and massive barrage of reactions and responses from my Ukrainian readers,” said the writer in the video posted on social media. “They were expressing anger, grief, disappointment and pain that I had chosen to release the book at this very moment,” Gilbert added.

What is striking is that the rejection occurs towards any book, according to the author, regardless of the content, which is set in Russia. “I want to say that I have heard and read those messages, and I respect them.” The writer will initiate a correction process and, therefore, alter the publication date, so as not to add pain to the victims of the war. She will also dedicate herself to other projects that she has underway. “That is the decision I have made,” said the writer.

Over the weekend some 500 readers gave the book just one star, in protest, in Goodreads social network, in which readers review books. In the comments, Ukrainian readers claimed that it was a way to romanticize Russia at a time when the country is accused of committing war crimes. The money raised in the pre-sale will be returned to the buyers.

It is not the first time that cultural products related to Russia have generated rejection. In March 2022, the Spanish Ministry of Culture and Sports urged “the suspension of ongoing projects and initiatives with the Russian Federation, as well as the cancellation of those that had been planned and were still pending start.” At the Russian Museum in Malaga, collections began to be returned to the Russian government and Russia was banned from Eurovision. But one thing is the Russian institutions, connected with the Government of Vladimir Putin, and another is the Russian culture, sedimented through the centuries. In this sense, in some places in Italy there were requests to cancel courses on the writer Fyodor Dostoyevsky or to tear down his statues. PEN America canceled a panel of Russian writers at its World Voices Festival literary festival over Ukrainian grievances, even though two of those writers did not support the war. Already in the popular sphere, some Spanish bars and restaurants changed, at least momentarily, the name of “ensaladilla rusa” for “ensaladilla ukraina”.

In other cases, some cultural products have escaped that scrutiny. For example, as he points out The New York Timesthe last novel by Paul Goldberg, The Dissident (in Spanish, the dissident), inspired by a group of dissidents in Soviet Russia in the 70s, which has even garnered very good reviews. In October it comes out The wizard of the Kremlin (The wizard of the Kremlin), by the Italian Giuliano da Empoli, who fictionalizes the figure of Putin. The musicAeterna orchestra, sponsored by the Russian bank VTB, chaired by an oligarch close to Putin and sanctioned by the European Union, performed without problem in Zaragoza, Barcelona and Madrid.

In a statement, PEN America executive director Suzanne Nossel urged Gilbert to publish his novel The snow forest on the scheduled dates. “The publication of a novel set in Russia should not be considered as an act that exacerbates oppression. The choice to read Gilbert’s book rests with the readers themselves, and those who care should be free to express their views.”

Russophobia? “I am quite skeptical of that word,” says historian José María Faraldo, who publishes the book at the end of the month. Russophobia (Waterfall), “I think there are some old prejudices with Russian culture, but I don’t think it’s a phobia, although sometimes we see isolated cases.” As for the reaction of the Ukrainians to any cultural manifestation that includes a Russian component, he sees it as understandable given the suffering that the war is causing. “I don’t see that there is a systematic hatred towards Russia,” he concludes.

