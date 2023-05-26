Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti He arrived at Deportivo Cruz Azul to bring him back to the forefront and for that reason he does not beat around the bush and after a little less than a semester of analysis of the squad where he did not reach beyond the playoffs, for his second tournament in the team wants to have a powerful squad with all their requests.
La Máquina has announced several casualties and has barely managed to sign a reinforcement for the central defense that will be carlos salcedoelement of the full confidence of the Brazilian strategist, but in addition to the Mexican defender, he has his wish list to put together a great team, so in any case the board will have to eliminate his austerity policy.
“Whoa! Because suddenly Tuca is going to have a well-armed truck… a blunderbuss is set up in one of those,” said the sports journalist. kery ruiz through his YouTube channel.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Jesus Gallardo It is another element that could reach La Noria, the player would not renew with the Sultana del Norte team and could arrive in the capital as a free agent
“Cruzazulinos, they can start to get excited, although the signings are in the air, in theory they are going to fall, because Cruz Azul is opening the checkbook and Tuca helps the players want to reach Cruz Azul, because it is a serious project he added kery ruizaccording to the portal Let’s go Cruz Azul.
In the same way, the Brazilian midfielder of the feline team, Rafael Cariocais one of the objectives of ferretti; Peter Aquino of the Eagles who has not received many minutes in the last year and Brian Lozano of the rojinegors, likewise being the incorporation of the forward center Robert Morales of the Cerro Porteñoa player who has already been in the crosshairs for several months.
At the moment, the light blue team has already returned to activities to prepare what will be the next contest and little by little they hope to add to the new signings.
#authentic #team #Ricardo #Ferretti #demands #cement #board #Opening
Leave a Reply