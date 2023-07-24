Dubai (Union)

Austrian Sepp Straka made the biggest leap in the season ranking ladder for the DB World golf tour, which is held under the slogan “The Race to Dubai”, after he advanced 72 steps to become 21st, benefiting from his second place in the 151st edition of the English Open Championship, which concluded yesterday at the Royal Liverpool Club.

The Austrian Straka came in second place after finishing the competition with 7 strikes below average, to gain 666 points, raising his total points this season to 1021 in 21st place in the arrangement issued yesterday for the race to Dubai, in partnership with Rolex and with the support of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai.

For his part, South Korean Tom Kim benefited from his second-place finish as well, after he achieved 7 strikes below average, to gain 666 points and advance 41 steps, to break into the top ten list of “top 10” in the “race to Dubai” arrangement, by finishing ninth with 1241 points.

The current season of the DB World Tour, which is being held under the slogan “The Race to Dubai”, will witness the holding of 43 tournaments in 25 different countries, provided that the final tournament is the DB World Championship, which will be held at Jumeirah Golf Estates during the period from 16 to 19 November Next, and only the first 50 players will qualify for it, according to their results throughout the season.

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, the defending champion, is still at the top of the “Race to Dubai” standings this season as well, with a score of 4883 points, and he had previously won the season title four times before, in the years 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2022.

The current season of the DB World tour has already started in the UAE, with four tournaments being held in the UAE at the beginning of this year, which are the “Hero Cup” tournaments at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at Yas Links Club, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic Championship at the Emirates Golf Club, and the Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club.