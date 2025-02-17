Until now, the period in which the subfamily Homininae He started eating meat from large mammals through hunting has been considered A crucial point of human evolution. The initial hypothesis refers that the consumption of protein -rich animal products gradually increased brain capacity and allowed to manufacture and use tools. Now, a German-Sudafrican team publishes results that discard this statement: its analysis focuses on the fossils of teeth of Australopithecus excavated in the South African site known as the cradle of humanity.

The proportion of nitrogen isotopes in the enamel of the dental pieces indicates that the creatures consumed little meat. That is to say, The diet of the ancestors of humans who inhabited South Africa 3.3 and 3.7 million years could be based on plant products. “The enamel is very hard and can contain information about an individual’s diet for millions of years,” explains Tina Lüdecke, who studies the evolution at the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Research, in Germany, and at the University of Witwatersrand, of Johannesburg.

What does the study say?

In it study Posted in the magazine Science, Lüdecke indicates that he obtained stable isotope data; atoms that do not transform into other nucleids by radioactive disintegration, of the Dental enamel of seven fossils of Australopithecus found in the Starckfontein cave complex, northwest of Johannesburg. These data were compared with isotopic data of dental samples of monkeys, antelopes, hyenas, jackals and large contemporary cats to verify the feeding of the hominid genre.

The isotopes are atoms of the same element but with different number of neutrons. Stable nitrogen isotopes can be divided into a lighter isotope (14N) with a mass number of 14 with seven protons and seven neutrons; and a heavier isotope (15N) with a mass number of 15 with seven protons and eight neutrons. More than 99% of the nitrogen present in nature is the 14N light isotope.

When animals consume food, chemical reactions occur in the body during digestion and preferably use the 14N. Next, it is excreted from the body in the form of decomposition products such as feces and sweat, so The proportion of 15n that remains in the body is superior to the isotopic nitrogen ratio in the original food. This means that herbivores that feed on plants have nitrogen isotopic proportions superior to those of plants, and that predators of these herbivores have even greater proportions. In other words, the greater the proportion between 15N and 14N in a sample of tissue, the greater the trophic level to which the body belongs in the food network.

According to the equipment, the proportion of nitrogen isotopes in organic matter: hair, nails and bones, has been used for a long time to study animal and human diets. However, organic materials deteriorate over time, so the measurement of isotopic proportions in fossil material is limited to samples of tens of thousands of years old. The researchers managed to measure the proportions of nitrogen isotopes of the fossil teeth enamel of millions of years, using technology developed by the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Research.

Almost all vegetables

The results showed that, although there was some variation between individuals, the proportion of 15n of the Australopithecus It was much lower than that of the carnivores who lived at the same time, and closer to that of herbivores. The team concluded that the hominid diet, although diverse, depended almost completely on plant foods.

The team highlights that the possibility that subfamily Homininae Animal protein consumed at that time from birds of birds, termites and other sources. However, they had no habit of hunting large mammals and eating meat like the Neanderthals, which appeared millions of years later and it is believed that they had an almost vegetarian diet.